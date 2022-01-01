Pumpkin pies in Kirkland
|Karma's Pumpkin Pie: Bobae Pumpkin Cheesecake in a Drink
NOTE: Contains dairy due to real cheesecap
Another returning favorite! As Karma’s interpretation of pumpkin pie in a cup, this drink is a perfect match with the crisp fall weather. It combines fresh, local milk with real roasted pumpkin and a flaming marshmallow (recommend adding) to evoke memories of sitting around a fireplace with a slice of warm pumpkin pie. Order it hot for a freshly-baked pumpkin pie in a cup.
Taste Notes: rich, creamy, fall spices
Recommend: Flaming Marshmallow, ice Cream drop, and boba