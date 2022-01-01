Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve ravioli

Consumer pic

 

Ristorante Paradiso

120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli al Formaggio$18.00
Cheese ravioli in a light tomato and basil sauce
More about Ristorante Paradiso
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K Cheese Ravioli$6.50
Caramelized Pear and Gorgonzola Ravioli$16.20
Fresh Bosc pears, caramelized with white wine, herbs and Gorgonzola cheese; wrapped in freshly made egg pasta. Cooked in pesto sauce and finished with chopped walnuts, served with garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli$15.75
Cheese filled with sautéed onions, mushrooms & red, white or pink sauce.
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Burritos

Chopped Salad

French Toast

Caesar Salad

Tiramisu

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Noodle Soup

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston