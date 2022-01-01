Ravioli in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Ristorante Paradiso
Ristorante Paradiso
120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland
|Ravioli al Formaggio
|$18.00
Cheese ravioli in a light tomato and basil sauce
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|K Cheese Ravioli
|$6.50
|Caramelized Pear and Gorgonzola Ravioli
|$16.20
Fresh Bosc pears, caramelized with white wine, herbs and Gorgonzola cheese; wrapped in freshly made egg pasta. Cooked in pesto sauce and finished with chopped walnuts, served with garlic bread
|Cheese Ravioli
|$15.75
Cheese filled with sautéed onions, mushrooms & red, white or pink sauce.