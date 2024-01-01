Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve samosa

Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach

9714 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Samosa (DF)$9.00
potato & pea stuffed golden crisp stuffed turnover
More about Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
Arth - The Indian Bistro

238 Central Way, Kirkland

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Chaat Attack$12.99
Crispy spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs, zesty chutneys, yogurt, and a medley of spices*Vegan on request
Samosas with Chutney$8.99
Samosa is a popular triangular pastry filled with savory ingredients, often featuring a delightful blend of spiced potatoes and peas, accompanied with mint and tamarind chutney.
More about Arth - The Indian Bistro

