Samosa in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve samosa
Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
9714 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland
|Vegetable Samosa (DF)
|$9.00
potato & pea stuffed golden crisp stuffed turnover
Arth - The Indian Bistro
238 Central Way, Kirkland
|Samosa Chaat Attack
|$12.99
Crispy spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs, zesty chutneys, yogurt, and a medley of spices*Vegan on request
|Samosas with Chutney
|$8.99
Samosa is a popular triangular pastry filled with savory ingredients, often featuring a delightful blend of spiced potatoes and peas, accompanied with mint and tamarind chutney.