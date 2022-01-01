Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood curry in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve seafood curry

Item pic

 

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Curry Custard$22.50
A combination of seafood (cod, scallops, prawn, mussel, squid) made into a thick red curry topped with coconut meat. Served in a whole young coconut! Spicy!
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Item pic

 

Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Curry Basket$18.00
Delicious combination of seafood with napa cabbage, bell, basil and egg simmered in red curry and topped with coconut milk.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Katsu

Nachos

Rigatoni

Chocolate Cake

Fish And Chips

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston