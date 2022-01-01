Seafood curry in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve seafood curry
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
170 Lake Street South, Kirkland
|Seafood Curry Custard
|$22.50
A combination of seafood (cod, scallops, prawn, mussel, squid) made into a thick red curry topped with coconut meat. Served in a whole young coconut! Spicy!
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|Seafood Curry Basket
|$18.00
Delicious combination of seafood with napa cabbage, bell, basil and egg simmered in red curry and topped with coconut milk.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.