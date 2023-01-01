Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland

120 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup (8pc)$12.50
秘制高汤馄饨(黑豚韭菜虾） - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons with goji berry, seaweed and bok choy in bone broth.
Shrimp & Chicken Wonton Soup (8 pc)$12.50
秘制高汤馄饨(鸡肉鲜虾） - Chicken and shrimp wontons with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland

