Shrimp soup in Kirkland

Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland
120 Park Lane, Kirkland
|Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
|Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup (8pc)
|$12.50
秘制高汤馄饨(黑豚韭菜虾） - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons with goji berry, seaweed and bok choy in bone broth.
|Shrimp & Chicken Wonton Soup (8 pc)
|$12.50
秘制高汤馄饨(鸡肉鲜虾） - Chicken and shrimp wontons with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.