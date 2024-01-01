Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Pho Mignon

12557 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
C2. Spicy Satay Beef Noodles$15.00
Stir-fried beef with peanut sauce and sate chili peppers served with egg noodles and mixed vegetables.
Item pic

 

Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Combo Rice Noodle (Spicy)$18.75
香辣牛杂粉(金钱肚, 牛舌, 牛小肠, 牛筋)(辣) - Hunan street style spicy rice noodle soup with beef organ meat: honeycomb tripe, tongue, small intestines and tendon.
NEW! Sour ‘n Spicy Veggie Rice Noodle$12.75
[火爆新品]烟笋酸辣米粉 - Hunan traditional sun-dried vegetable and bamboo shoot in sour and spicy flavor over rice noodle soup.
Beef Combo Noodle (Wheat Noodle, spicy)$18.75
牛杂干拌面(金钱肚, 牛舌, 牛小肠, 牛筋)(辣, 可选汤面) - Hunan street style spicy tossed wheat noodle (or noodle soup) with beef organ meat: honeycomb tripe, tongue, small intestines and tendon.
