Spicy noodles in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about Pho Mignon
Pho Mignon
12557 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|C2. Spicy Satay Beef Noodles
|$15.00
Stir-fried beef with peanut sauce and sate chili peppers served with egg noodles and mixed vegetables.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
|Beef Combo Rice Noodle (Spicy)
|$18.75
香辣牛杂粉(金钱肚, 牛舌, 牛小肠, 牛筋)(辣) - Hunan street style spicy rice noodle soup with beef organ meat: honeycomb tripe, tongue, small intestines and tendon.
|NEW! Sour ‘n Spicy Veggie Rice Noodle
|$12.75
[火爆新品]烟笋酸辣米粉 - Hunan traditional sun-dried vegetable and bamboo shoot in sour and spicy flavor over rice noodle soup.
|Beef Combo Noodle (Wheat Noodle, spicy)
|$18.75
牛杂干拌面(金钱肚, 牛舌, 牛小肠, 牛筋)(辣, 可选汤面) - Hunan street style spicy tossed wheat noodle (or noodle soup) with beef organ meat: honeycomb tripe, tongue, small intestines and tendon.