Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve steamed rice

Banner pic

 

Kiwami Sushi

104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed White Rice$2.00
More about Kiwami Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Arth - The Indian Bistro

238 Central Way, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steam Rice$0.99
Indulge in our perfectly steamed rice, the ideal companion to elevate your dining experience with its fluffy texture and neutral flavor, enhancing the flavors of our exquisite dishes.
More about Arth - The Indian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Beef Salad

Fritters

Prawns

Chicken Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Cake

Sashimi

Pork Belly

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (359 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston