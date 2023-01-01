Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve tarts

Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea Boba Tart$7.95
If you're a Thai tea enjoyer, look no further than the Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea Boba Tart. Your favorite rich orange tea with earthy vanilla notes embraces the handcrafted pastry shell and is adorned by our famous brown sugar boba.
Nitro OG Milk Tea Boba Tart$7.95
The Nitro OG Tart is our take on our flagship OG milk tea in the form of a fresh, delicate pastry. Enjoy the familiar malty and round taste notes of the best Assam in the world as it's surrounded by a shell of tender, sweet pastry and topped with the sugared sweetness of our fresh boba.
SALADS • STEAKS

Le Grand Bistro Americain

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Tart$9.00
