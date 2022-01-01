Thai fried rice in Kirkland
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|L Thai Fried Rice
|$11.50
More about Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland
|Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Kra Pao)
|$16.95
Thai spicy basil sauce stir fried with Jasmin rice, broccoli, carrots, fresh Thai chili, bell peppers and basil leaf.
|Thai Fried Rice (Kaw Pad)
|$16.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onion, peas, broccoli, carrot, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce.