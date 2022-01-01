Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland image

 

Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Thai Fried Rice$11.50
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
Restaurant banner

 

Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Kra Pao)$16.95
Thai spicy basil sauce stir fried with Jasmin rice, broccoli, carrots, fresh Thai chili, bell peppers and basil leaf.
Thai Fried Rice (Kaw Pad)$16.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onion, peas, broccoli, carrot, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce.
More about Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

