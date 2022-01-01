Thai salad in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve thai salad
Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
170 Lake Street South, Kirkland
|Thai Green Papaya Salad
|$12.00
|Vegan-Thai Green Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Green papaya pounded with peanuts, coconut sugar, dried shrimp, garlic, long beans, tomatoes and fresh Thai chili.
|Thai Grilled Beef Salad
|$18.00
Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with fresh onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, small eggplant and a spicy lime dressing.
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|Thai Wisdom Salad (Tofu)
|$13.00
Traditional Thai style salad features lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and tomatoes drizzled with special peanut sauce vinaigrette, topped with crispy tofu.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.