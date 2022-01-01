Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Green Papaya Salad$12.00
Vegan-Thai Green Papaya Salad$12.00
Green papaya pounded with peanuts, coconut sugar, dried shrimp, garlic, long beans, tomatoes and fresh Thai chili.
Thai Grilled Beef Salad$18.00
Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with fresh onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, small eggplant and a spicy lime dressing.
Item pic

 

Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Wisdom Salad (Tofu)$13.00
Traditional Thai style salad features lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and tomatoes drizzled with special peanut sauce vinaigrette, topped with crispy tofu.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Restaurant banner

 

Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$14.95
Fresh crisp green papaya, garlic, carrot, tomato, green bean, lime juice topped with peanut.
