Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve thai tea

Consumer pic

 

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Lemond Tea$5.00
Thai Iced Milk Tea$5.00
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Item pic

 

Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NITRO Bae-Kok Thai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Exotic, well-balanced, and bold creamy goodness. Tea from Thailand pairs so well with our Smith Brother Farm milks (alternative milk is available).
Keto Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea (Zero Carb)$0.00
Our Keto Nitro Thai Tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you can have this when you are on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, following the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Quesadillas

Octopus

Chopped Salad

Sticky Rice

French Toast

Pepperoni Pizza

Rigatoni

Penne

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (349 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (290 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (244 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston