Thai tea in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
170 Lake Street South, Kirkland
|Thai Iced Lemond Tea
|$5.00
|Thai Iced Milk Tea
|$5.00
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
168 Lake St S, Kirkland
|NITRO Bae-Kok Thai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Exotic, well-balanced, and bold creamy goodness. Tea from Thailand pairs so well with our Smith Brother Farm milks (alternative milk is available).
|Keto Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea (Zero Carb)
|$0.00
Our Keto Nitro Thai Tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you can have this when you are on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, following the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.