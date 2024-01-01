Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve tikka masala

Arth - The Indian Bistro

238 Central Way, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$19.99
More about Arth - The Indian Bistro
Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach

9714 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tikka Masala (GF)$16.00
signature tomato based creamy curry
More about Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach

