Vietnamese coffee in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

Iced Bobae Style Vietnamese Coffee (10-12oz)$0.00
This is OUR style of Vietnamese Coffee.
We use Arabica coffee beans instead of the Robusta coffee in the traditional style- what does it mean? The coffee is smoother and way less harsh. Less bitter. Overall, a smoother experience.
We are not trying to be traditional, but we love to make things taste great! This drink will not fill the cup completely due to not wanting to dilute the drink.
Absolutely Delicious!
Pho Mignon

12557 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

D1. Vietnamese Coffee$6.00
