Wonton noodle soup in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup

Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

Wonton Noodle Soup$18.00
House-made ground chicken and prawn filled in wonton wrapper, egg noodles, spinach, onion, cilantro, and toasted garlic in House broth.
More about Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland

120 Park Lane, Kirkland

Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland

