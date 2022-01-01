Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Soup$15.00
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and Chicken in delicious broth with baby bok choy. Topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
Item pic

 

Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Mushroom Wonton Soup (7 pc)$12.00
秘制高汤馄饨(鸡肉香菇） - Chicken and mushroom wontons with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.
Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup (7 pc)$12.50
秘制高汤馄饨(黑豚韭菜虾） - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons with goji berry, seaweed and bok choy in bone broth.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Yellow Curry

Lasagna

Quesadillas

Crab Fried Rice

Chopped Salad

Nachos

Thai Tea

Vanilla Ice Cream

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston