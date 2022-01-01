Wonton soup in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|Wonton Soup
|$15.00
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and Chicken in delicious broth with baby bok choy. Topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
|Chicken & Mushroom Wonton Soup (7 pc)
|$12.00
秘制高汤馄饨(鸡肉香菇） - Chicken and mushroom wontons with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.
|Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup (7 pc)
|$12.50
秘制高汤馄饨(黑豚韭菜虾） - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons with goji berry, seaweed and bok choy in bone broth.