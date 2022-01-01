Wontons in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve wontons
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|Wonton Curry
|$13.50
Succulent shrimp and chicken wonton, with Thai basil, and bell simmered in choice of Red, Green, Yellow, or Panang Curry.
Succulent shrimp and chicken wonton, with Thai basil, and bell simmered in choice of Red, Green, Golden, or Panang Curry
|Wonton Soup
|$15.00
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and Chicken in delicious broth with baby bok choy. Topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
|Chicken & Mushroom Wonton Soup (7 pc)
|$12.00
秘制高汤馄饨(鸡肉香菇） - Chicken and mushroom wontons with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.
|Shrimp & Pork Wontons in Chili oil (7 pc)
|$9.50
红油大馅馄饨(韭菜猪肉虾) - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons in house chili oil and spicy sauce.
|Chicken & Mushroom Wontons in Chili Oil (7 pc)
|$9.00
红油大馅馄饨(鸡肉香菇) - All natural, no-antibiotic-ever Chicken and Shiitake mushroom wontons in house chili oil and spicy sauce.