Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3002 Plum Creek Pkwy • $$

Avg 3 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Kirk's Signature Buffalo Wings (6)$8.99
In our unbiased opinion, the best darn chicken wings around!
Hot Cereal$4.35
Choice of Oatmeal or Cream of Wheat
Sausage$4.25
4 Links or 2 Patties
2 Slices of French Toast$5.35
No. 8 Hungry Traveler$11.35
Two Pancakes, Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage or Ham, and hash browns
Kirk's Famous Prime Rib (Kirk's Cut)$29.50
Our world famous prime rib delicately seasoned and slowly roasted to perfection
No. 7 Three Egg Omelet$10.35
Three Egg Omelet Any Way You Like It with hash browns and Toast
No. 1 Two Country Fresh Eggs$7.35
Served any way you like them with hash browns and toast
1 Pancake$3.25
2 Pancakes$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3002 Plum Creek Pkwy

Lexington NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
