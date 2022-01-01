Go
Toast

Kirkwood & Co

Come on in and enjoy!

Main and Kirkwood

No reviews yet

Location

Main and Kirkwood

Highland KS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bread Bowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hiawatha Creamery

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Hiawatha Creamery, Hiawatha’s very own unique ice cream shop! Opening in May of 2022 at 725 Oregon street. The Hiawatha Creamery will offer many sweet treats including many soft serve ice cream items, homemade waffle cones, ice cream flights, ice cream cakes, and 24 flavors of “Super Premium” scoop ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream company, an award winning ice cream manufacturer in Madison Wisconsin. We will offer a unique superior product, a fun and nostalgic atmosphere, and a phenomenal customer experience!

Domenique's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

You're Gonna Love It!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston