Kirkwood & Co

Hiawatha Creamery

Welcome to The Hiawatha Creamery, Hiawatha’s very own unique ice cream shop! Opening in May of 2022 at 725 Oregon street. The Hiawatha Creamery will offer many sweet treats including many soft serve ice cream items, homemade waffle cones, ice cream flights, ice cream cakes, and 24 flavors of “Super Premium” scoop ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream company, an award winning ice cream manufacturer in Madison Wisconsin. We will offer a unique superior product, a fun and nostalgic atmosphere, and a phenomenal customer experience!

