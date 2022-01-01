Go
Toast

Kisara Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

88 Cottage st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Edamame$4.95
Steamed young soybeans lightly salted
Avocado Roll$4.75
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Salmon & Avo Roll$5.95
California Roll$6.25
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$5.95
Veggie Spring Rolls$6.95
Miso Soup$1.75
Soybean paste soup with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
Seaweed Salad$5.25
Variety of seaweed mixed in sesame oil dressing
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
See full menu

Location

88 Cottage st

Easthampton MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EASTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company

No reviews yet

House made bagels and so much more!

The Boathouse

No reviews yet

Water view dining located along the CT River featuring Authentic Seafood and New American Cuisine. Outdoor patio facing the river. Brunch every Saturday & Sunday!

Pic's Pub & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Woodstone Tavern

No reviews yet

Local hotspot with great food, creative cocktails, and local beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston