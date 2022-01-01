Kisara Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
88 Cottage st
Popular Items
Location
88 Cottage st
Easthampton MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
EASTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
House made bagels and so much more!
The Boathouse
Water view dining located along the CT River featuring Authentic Seafood and New American Cuisine. Outdoor patio facing the river. Brunch every Saturday & Sunday!
Pic's Pub & Pizzeria
Come on in and enjoy!
Woodstone Tavern
Local hotspot with great food, creative cocktails, and local beer.