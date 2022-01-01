Go
Toast

Kiss My Slice Pizza Cafe

NYC pizzeria serving up classic NY styled pizza plus serving breakfast as well. Open at 7am we offer coffee, eggs, asst. breakfast pasties and more.

274 W 40th St New York,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sicilian Pie$21.00
Grandma Pie$21.00
See full menu

Location

274 W 40th St New York,

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kings of Kobe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

dell'anima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

fresh&co

No reviews yet

just made. just for you.

Finn's Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston