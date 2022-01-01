Kissaki Bowery
At Kissaki we believe in honoring and sharing traditional Japanese cuisine with the world. The restaurant roots itself in Omakase Sushi and Kaiseki tradition and bases its dishes in mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality.
319 Bowery
319 Bowery
Manhattan NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
