Kissaki Bowery

At Kissaki we believe in honoring and sharing traditional Japanese cuisine with the world. The restaurant roots itself in Omakase Sushi and Kaiseki tradition and bases its dishes in mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality.

319 Bowery

Sake Maki$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.
Spicy Negihama Maki$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
Spicy Tuna Maki$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
319 Bowery

Manhattan NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
