Kissaki UWS

At Kissaki we believe in honoring and sharing traditional Japanese cuisine with the world. The restaurant roots itself in Omakase Sushi and Kaiseki tradition and bases its dishes in mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality.

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

286 Columbus Ave • $$

Avg 4 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Sake Maki$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.
Spicy Tuna Maki$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
Spicy Negihama Maki$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

286 Columbus Ave

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
