Kissimmee restaurants you'll love

Kissimmee restaurants
Toast
  • Kissimmee

Kissimmee's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Steakhouses
Latin American
Must-try Kissimmee restaurants

Tainos Bakery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tainos Bakery

4150 w vine st, kissimmee

Avg 4.4 (3950 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tripleta (Triplet Sandwich)$6.99
The perfect combination of our premium ham, slow-roasted pork, beef steak with your choice of topping (Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and sandwich fries) swiss cheese in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
Cheese Dog$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
Jamon Queso$3.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
Grillers Puerto Rico image

SEAFOOD

Grillers Puerto Rico

2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Breast Stuffed w Mashed Cassava & Mozzarella$19.95
Pechuga Rellena de Majado de Yuca y Mozzarella, envuelta en Bacon
Grilled Angus Skirt Steak$24.95
Shrimp Mofongo$22.95
Wildside Texas BBQ image

 

Wildside Texas BBQ

7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PORK PLATTER$15.00
Our Butts rubbed and Pork's pulled
BRISKET PLATTER$17.00
USDA grade brisket, tender and smokey
BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas smothered with cheddar and BBQ pulled chicken: Served with salsa, lettuce, queso cheese, sour cream and jalapenos
ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI image

 

ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI

3331 S Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$3.00
W. ginger dressing.
Gyoza$6.00
Pan-fried pork dumpling (6)
Golden Cream Cheese$7.00
Seasoned Krab meat & cream cheese wrapped in wonton shell, deep fried, served with chef's special mango sauce
Windsor at Westside image

 

Windsor at Westside

2100 Tripoli Court, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WESTSIDE SAMPLER$18.50
ALL BEEF HOT DOGS$8.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
The Pizza Press image

 

The Pizza Press

6079 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.,, Celebration

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
20pc Wings ^$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2 image

 

Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2

220 E Monument Ave Ste A, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$9.00
Served on a 4
Large Soda$2.50
32 Oz
Rib Entree$16.00
A lot of love goes into our fall-off-the-bone ribs. Slow smoked and finished Big John's way. Oh, Baby!
Taino's Bakery image

 

Taino's Bakery

137 Buenaventura Boulevard, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jamon Queso$3.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
Empanadilla Pollo$2.25
Chicken Empanada - A home made Shredded Chicken Empanada that will leave you craving more.
Jamon Queso Huevo$4.99
Our premium sandwich ham with one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina

3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee

Avg 3.8 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$14.00
Three corn tortillas with your choice of filling, topped with salsa roja, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro
Mexican Street Corn Side$3.00
Off the cob corn mixed with lime butter, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajin chili salt
Chips & Salsa$5.50
House fried chips served with house made salsa
Nathan's Famous Inc. image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nathan's Famous Inc.

5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY, KISSIMMEE

Avg 4.4 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Hot Dogs$7.49
2 world famous Nathan's hot dogs.
Manhattan Burger$9.49
Made with FRESH Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese and served on a Potato Roll.
All burgers served as doubles.
Nathan's Signature Burger$9.49
Made with FRESH Angus Beef, topped with a Nathan's Famous Hot Dog and Cheese on a Potato Roll.
All burgers served as doubles.
Pastelitos Chips image

 

Pastelitos Chips

1417 smith st, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PASTEL PAPA CON QUESO/CHEESE AND POTATO$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our combination of Potato and Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
PASTEL QUESO/CHEESE$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
EMPANADA DE POLLO/ SHREDDED CHICKEN$4.00
Delicious Venezuelan empanada made with corn flour and filled with our full of flavor Shredded Chicken. The price is for one empanada. Deliciosa Empanada Venezolana hecha con Harina de Maíz rellena con Pollo Mechado de la Casa. El precio es por una empanada.
Eat In Chips image

 

Eat In Chips

4153 west vine st suite 102, kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastelito - Pizza$2.20
Delicioso Pastelito hecho con nuestra masa artesanal relleno de Pizza (queso, salsa napolitana y jamon) el precio es por unidad. Our Pastelitos are made with our artesanal dough and filled with Pizza (cheese, napolitan sauce and ham) the price is per piece
Empanada - Pollo (Shredded Chicken)$4.00
Empanada Venezolana Rellena de Pollo Mechado. Venezuelan Empanada filled with Shredded Chicken.
Pastelito - Pollo (Chicken)$2.20
Delicioso Pastelito hecho con nuestra masa artesanal relleno de Pollo. Our Pastelitos are made with our artesanal dough and filled with Shredded Chicken
Estefan Kitchen image

 

Estefan Kitchen

3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GF Miriam's Special Chicken Rice/Asopado$26.00
Slow braised quartered boneless chicken, rice, green peas and sweet plantains
Tres Leches$8.00
Homemade cake soaked in a sweet blend of three milks finished with torched
merengue
Vegan Ropa Vieja$21.00
Jackfruit, tomatoes, red and green peppers, simmered in a cashew cilantro cream sauce over white rice
Señor Tacos Manny's image

 

Señor Tacos Manny's

5795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

La Mansion

5295 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Perico ripiao latin food

3260 Vineland Rd suite 101A, Kissimmee, FL 34746, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kobe image

WAGYU • HIBACHI • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2901 Parkway Blvd, Kissimmee

Avg 4.4 (3487 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Delicias Del Jireh Food Truck

2604 Giardino Loop, kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pa'l Callejon

112 Broadway, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kissimmee Marina

69 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Matador

120 Broadway Suite 103, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Broadway city llc

3815 West Vine Street, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kissimmee to explore

