Kissimmee restaurants you'll love
Kissimmee's top cuisines
Must-try Kissimmee restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tainos Bakery
4150 w vine st, kissimmee
|Popular items
|Tripleta (Triplet Sandwich)
|$6.99
The perfect combination of our premium ham, slow-roasted pork, beef steak with your choice of topping (Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and sandwich fries) swiss cheese in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
|Cheese Dog
|$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
|Jamon Queso
|$3.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
SEAFOOD
Grillers Puerto Rico
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Stuffed w Mashed Cassava & Mozzarella
|$19.95
Pechuga Rellena de Majado de Yuca y Mozzarella, envuelta en Bacon
|Grilled Angus Skirt Steak
|$24.95
|Shrimp Mofongo
|$22.95
Wildside Texas BBQ
7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|PORK PLATTER
|$15.00
Our Butts rubbed and Pork's pulled
|BRISKET PLATTER
|$17.00
USDA grade brisket, tender and smokey
|BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS
|$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas smothered with cheddar and BBQ pulled chicken: Served with salsa, lettuce, queso cheese, sour cream and jalapenos
ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI
3331 S Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$3.00
W. ginger dressing.
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan-fried pork dumpling (6)
|Golden Cream Cheese
|$7.00
Seasoned Krab meat & cream cheese wrapped in wonton shell, deep fried, served with chef's special mango sauce
Windsor at Westside
2100 Tripoli Court, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|WESTSIDE SAMPLER
|$18.50
|ALL BEEF HOT DOGS
|$8.00
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
The Pizza Press
6079 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.,, Celebration
|Popular items
|The Times ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
|20pc Wings ^
|$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
|The Chronicle ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2
220 E Monument Ave Ste A, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$9.00
Served on a 4
|Large Soda
|$2.50
32 Oz
|Rib Entree
|$16.00
A lot of love goes into our fall-off-the-bone ribs. Slow smoked and finished Big John's way. Oh, Baby!
Taino's Bakery
137 Buenaventura Boulevard, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|Jamon Queso
|$3.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
|Empanadilla Pollo
|$2.25
Chicken Empanada - A home made Shredded Chicken Empanada that will leave you craving more.
|Jamon Queso Huevo
|$4.99
Our premium sandwich ham with one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
FRENCH FRIES
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas with your choice of filling, topped with salsa roja, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro
|Mexican Street Corn Side
|$3.00
Off the cob corn mixed with lime butter, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajin chili salt
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.50
House fried chips served with house made salsa
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nathan's Famous Inc.
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY, KISSIMMEE
|Popular items
|2 Hot Dogs
|$7.49
2 world famous Nathan's hot dogs.
|Manhattan Burger
|$9.49
Made with FRESH Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese and served on a Potato Roll.
All burgers served as doubles.
|Nathan's Signature Burger
|$9.49
Made with FRESH Angus Beef, topped with a Nathan's Famous Hot Dog and Cheese on a Potato Roll.
All burgers served as doubles.
Pastelitos Chips
1417 smith st, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|PASTEL PAPA CON QUESO/CHEESE AND POTATO
|$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our combination of Potato and Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
|PASTEL QUESO/CHEESE
|$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
|EMPANADA DE POLLO/ SHREDDED CHICKEN
|$4.00
Delicious Venezuelan empanada made with corn flour and filled with our full of flavor Shredded Chicken. The price is for one empanada. Deliciosa Empanada Venezolana hecha con Harina de Maíz rellena con Pollo Mechado de la Casa. El precio es por una empanada.
Eat In Chips
4153 west vine st suite 102, kissimmee
|Popular items
|Pastelito - Pizza
|$2.20
Delicioso Pastelito hecho con nuestra masa artesanal relleno de Pizza (queso, salsa napolitana y jamon) el precio es por unidad. Our Pastelitos are made with our artesanal dough and filled with Pizza (cheese, napolitan sauce and ham) the price is per piece
|Empanada - Pollo (Shredded Chicken)
|$4.00
Empanada Venezolana Rellena de Pollo Mechado. Venezuelan Empanada filled with Shredded Chicken.
|Pastelito - Pollo (Chicken)
|$2.20
Delicioso Pastelito hecho con nuestra masa artesanal relleno de Pollo. Our Pastelitos are made with our artesanal dough and filled with Shredded Chicken
Estefan Kitchen
3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee
|Popular items
|GF Miriam's Special Chicken Rice/Asopado
|$26.00
Slow braised quartered boneless chicken, rice, green peas and sweet plantains
|Tres Leches
|$8.00
Homemade cake soaked in a sweet blend of three milks finished with torched
merengue
|Vegan Ropa Vieja
|$21.00
Jackfruit, tomatoes, red and green peppers, simmered in a cashew cilantro cream sauce over white rice
Perico ripiao latin food
3260 Vineland Rd suite 101A, Kissimmee, FL 34746, Kissimmee
WAGYU • HIBACHI • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2901 Parkway Blvd, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|SIRLOIN & SHRIMP
|$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.
|SIRLOIN & CHICKEN
|$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
Delicias Del Jireh Food Truck
2604 Giardino Loop, kissimmee
Pa'l Callejon
112 Broadway, Kissimmee
Kissimmee Marina
69 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee
The Matador
120 Broadway Suite 103, Kissimmee
Broadway city llc
3815 West Vine Street, Kissimmee