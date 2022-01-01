Kissimmee Latin American restaurants you'll love
Pastelitos Chips
1417 smith st, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|PASTEL PAPA CON QUESO/CHEESE AND POTATO
|$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our combination of Potato and Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
|PASTEL DE POLLO/ SHREDDED CHICKEN
|$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our full of flavor shredded chicken. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Pollo Mechado. El precio es por un pastelito.
|PASTEL QUESO/CHEESE
|$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
Eat In Chips
4153 west vine st suite 102, kissimmee
|Popular items
|Tequeños (10 Pieces)
|$9.50
Tequeños Venezolanos, Rellenos de queso, servicio de 5 unidades. Venezuelan Cheese Sticks, made with our artesanal dough and filled with venezuelan cheese, price is per 5 pieces
|Empanada - Mechada (Shredded Beef)
|$4.00
Empanada Venezolana Rellena de Carne Mechada. Venezuelan Empanada filled with Shredded Beef.
|Tequeños (5 Pieces)
|$5.50
Tequeños Venezolanos, Rellenos de queso, servicio de 5 unidades. Venezuelan Cheese Sticks, made with our artesanal dough and filled with venezuelan cheese, price is per 5 pieces
Estefan Kitchen
3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee
|Popular items
|GF Palomilla Steak
|$35.00
Our signature, seared “a la plancha”
Cuban steak, seasoned and topped with
fresh raw diced onions and parsley
|GF Vaca Frita/Seared Shredded Beef
|$26.00
Famous crispy seared shredded flank steak, marinated with Estefan Kitchen Cuban mojo, topped with grilled onions, white rice, and black beans
|Tres Leches
|$9.00
Homemade cake soaked in a sweet blend of three milks finished with torched
merengue