Kissimmee Latin American restaurants you'll love

Kissimmee restaurants
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Kissimmee

Pastelitos Chips image

 

Pastelitos Chips

1417 smith st, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PASTEL PAPA CON QUESO/CHEESE AND POTATO$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our combination of Potato and Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
PASTEL DE POLLO/ SHREDDED CHICKEN$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our full of flavor shredded chicken. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Pollo Mechado. El precio es por un pastelito.
PASTEL QUESO/CHEESE$2.20
Venezuelan Pastelito made with our homemade dought and filled with our Venezuelan White Cheese. The price is for one pastelito. Pastelito Venezolano hecho con nuestra masa de la casa y relleno con nuestro Queso Blanco Venezolano. El precio es por un pastelito
Eat In Chips image

 

Eat In Chips

4153 west vine st suite 102, kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tequeños (10 Pieces)$9.50
Tequeños Venezolanos, Rellenos de queso, servicio de 5 unidades. Venezuelan Cheese Sticks, made with our artesanal dough and filled with venezuelan cheese, price is per 5 pieces
Empanada - Mechada (Shredded Beef)$4.00
Empanada Venezolana Rellena de Carne Mechada. Venezuelan Empanada filled with Shredded Beef.
Tequeños (5 Pieces)$5.50
Tequeños Venezolanos, Rellenos de queso, servicio de 5 unidades. Venezuelan Cheese Sticks, made with our artesanal dough and filled with venezuelan cheese, price is per 5 pieces
Estefan Kitchen image

 

Estefan Kitchen

3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GF Palomilla Steak$35.00
Our signature, seared “a la plancha”
Cuban steak, seasoned and topped with
fresh raw diced onions and parsley
GF Vaca Frita/Seared Shredded Beef$26.00
Famous crispy seared shredded flank steak, marinated with Estefan Kitchen Cuban mojo, topped with grilled onions, white rice, and black beans
Tres Leches$9.00
Homemade cake soaked in a sweet blend of three milks finished with torched
merengue
Restaurant banner

 

Perico ripiao latin food

3260 Vineland Rd suite 101A, Kissimmee, FL 34746, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
