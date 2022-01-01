Burritos in Kissimmee
Kissimmee restaurants that serve burritos
More about Windsor at Westside
Windsor at Westside
2100 Tripoli Court, Kissimmee
|BAJA CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL
|$12.00
More about Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2
Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2
220 E Monument Ave Ste A, Kissimmee
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$4.00
|Double Stuffed Burrito
|$5.00
|Brisket, Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
More about El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies with peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with chili queso and salsa roja
|KIDS BURRITO
|$8.00
Your choice of chicken or beef rolled in a mini tortilla with cheese sauce