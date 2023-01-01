Chicken fried steaks in Kissimmee
Kissimmee restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Grillers Puerto Rico
SEAFOOD
Grillers Puerto Rico
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee
|Steak & Chicken Quesadilla
|$20.95
More about El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee
|1/2 Steak & 1/2 Chicken Fajita
|$23.00
Mixture of Chicken and Steak grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
WAGYU • HIBACHI • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
2901 Parkway Blvd, Kissimmee
|TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK & CHICKEN
|$24.50
5oz Sliced Teriyaki *Steak and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.