Eel in Kissimmee

ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI
3331 S Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee
|No Eel Sauce
|Eel Don
|$25.00
9 pcs bbq eel sashimi, over a bed of sushi rice served w. tomago, and Japanese pickle.
WAGYU • HIBACHI • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2901 Parkway Blvd, Kissimmee
|SILLY EEL ROLL
|$15.50
Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Smoked salmon, avocado, with orange drops, masago, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
|EEL
|$3.50
1 pieces of Eel over pressed vinegar rice per order