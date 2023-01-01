Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Kissimmee

Kissimmee restaurants
Kissimmee restaurants that serve fajitas

Grillers Puerto Rico image

SEAFOOD

Grillers Puerto Rico

2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas Pollo$13.95
More about Grillers Puerto Rico
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina

3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee

Avg 3.8 (36 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Steak & 1/2 Chicken Fajita$23.00
Mixture of Chicken and Steak grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita$19.00
Chicken breast grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Salad$15.00
Chopped Chicken Fajita on spring mix salad with peppers, onions, black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, cheese, tortilla strips and avocado ranch
More about El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
El Tapatio - Kissimmee image

FRENCH FRIES

El Tapatio - Kissimmee

1804 W Vine St, Kissimmee

Avg 4.4 (959 reviews)
Takeout
* Chicken only Fajitas$13.99
Chicken fajitas served with Onions, Peppers, Mexican Rice, refried beans and Bandera on the side.
Vegetarian Fajitas$12.99
Grilled Broccoli, Squash. Cauliflower, Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
Fajitas de Camarones$17.99
Shrimps Fajitas Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
More about El Tapatio - Kissimmee

