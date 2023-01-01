Fajitas in Kissimmee
Kissimmee restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Grillers Puerto Rico
SEAFOOD
Grillers Puerto Rico
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee
|Fajitas Pollo
|$13.95
More about El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee
|1/2 Steak & 1/2 Chicken Fajita
|$23.00
Mixture of Chicken and Steak grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.00
Chicken breast grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$15.00
Chopped Chicken Fajita on spring mix salad with peppers, onions, black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, cheese, tortilla strips and avocado ranch
More about El Tapatio - Kissimmee
FRENCH FRIES
El Tapatio - Kissimmee
1804 W Vine St, Kissimmee
|* Chicken only Fajitas
|$13.99
Chicken fajitas served with Onions, Peppers, Mexican Rice, refried beans and Bandera on the side.
|Vegetarian Fajitas
|$12.99
Grilled Broccoli, Squash. Cauliflower, Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
|Fajitas de Camarones
|$17.99
Shrimps Fajitas Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.