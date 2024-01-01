Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Kissimmee

Kissimmee restaurants
Kissimmee restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

El Burro Loco - 1972 East Osceola Parkway

1972 East Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crunchy Flautas$15.50
5 rolled Flautas on a Corn tortilla, Beef, or Chicken, topped with sour cream, Lettuce, Pico, garlic sauce, green sauce, and Cotija. Served with a side of Hot sauce, lime, and Radish.
Cheese ass Flautas$17.50
5 rolled Flautas on a Corn tortilla, Beef, or Chicken, topped with sour cream, Lettuce, Pico, garlic sauce, green sauce, and Cotija. covered in a blanket of mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Hot sauce, lime, and Radish.
More about El Burro Loco - 1972 East Osceola Parkway
Item pic

 

El Asador

1943 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$13.99
Corn fried taquitos filled w/chicken. Topped w/ letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco and avocado. Served with rice and beans
More about El Asador
El Tapatio - Kissimmee image

FRENCH FRIES

El Tapatio - Kissimmee

1804 W Vine St, Kissimmee

Avg 4.4 (959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$10.99
D-Flautas$12.99
Five Chicken Flautas Topped with Lettuce. Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
More about El Tapatio - Kissimmee

