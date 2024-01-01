Flautas in Kissimmee
More about El Burro Loco - 1972 East Osceola Parkway
El Burro Loco - 1972 East Osceola Parkway
1972 East Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee
|Crunchy Flautas
|$15.50
5 rolled Flautas on a Corn tortilla, Beef, or Chicken, topped with sour cream, Lettuce, Pico, garlic sauce, green sauce, and Cotija. Served with a side of Hot sauce, lime, and Radish.
|Cheese ass Flautas
|$17.50
5 rolled Flautas on a Corn tortilla, Beef, or Chicken, topped with sour cream, Lettuce, Pico, garlic sauce, green sauce, and Cotija. covered in a blanket of mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Hot sauce, lime, and Radish.
More about El Asador
El Asador
1943 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee
|Flautas
|$13.99
Corn fried taquitos filled w/chicken. Topped w/ letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco and avocado. Served with rice and beans