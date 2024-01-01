Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Kissimmee

Kissimmee restaurants
Kissimmee restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Pa' Paraguana

2381 North Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Cerdo$4.35
Stuffed with pork loin and accompanied with mushrooms.
More about Pa' Paraguana
Item pic

 

Delicias Peruvian Foodtruck

5403 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAUFA CON LOMO SALTADO$20.00
LOMO SALTADO$16.00
One of our favorite dishes made it of palomilla steak. Served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, and onions accompanied with white rice. Los mejores platos de nuestros restaurantes.
LOMO SALTADO MONTADO$18.00
More about Delicias Peruvian Foodtruck

