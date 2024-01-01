Pancakes in Kissimmee
Kissimmee restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Taino's Bakery - BVL Kissimmee
Taino's Bakery - BVL Kissimmee
137 Buenaventura Boulevard, Buenaventura Lakes
|Pancakes Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with 2 fluffy pancakes.
|(2) Pancakes
|$4.99
Fluffy pancakes.
More about Vanessa Coffee Shop Kissimmee
Vanessa Coffee Shop Kissimmee
1331 East Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee
|Side of Pancakes
|$5.00
Two plain pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.
|Strawberry Pancakes
|$17.00
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped cream, Strawberry jelly, Fresh Strawberries, Melted Marshmallow, Granola and Powdered sugar.
|Plain Pancakes
|$10.00
Stack of Four plain pancakes