Rangoon in Kissimmee

Tsunami Sushi & Thai - 5889 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
5889 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee
|9. Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
Sweetened cream cheese with bits of crab sticks stuffed into a wonton and then deep-fried served with sweet chili sauce.
Kobe Japanese Steak House - West 192
7725 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee
|KRAB RANGOON
|$10.00
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.