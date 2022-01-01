Scallops in Kissimmee
Kissimmee restaurants that serve scallops
More about ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI
ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI
3331 S Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee
|Scallops Side
|$9.00
|Seafood Deluxe ( Shrimp, Scallops, and Lobster )
|$40.00
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
WAGYU • HIBACHI • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2901 Parkway Blvd, Kissimmee
|SIDE SCALLOP
|$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
|COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS
|$39.75
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.