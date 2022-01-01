Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Kissimmee

Kissimmee restaurants
Kissimmee restaurants that serve scallops

ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI image

 

ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI

3331 S Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Side$9.00
Seafood Deluxe ( Shrimp, Scallops, and Lobster )$40.00
More about ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI
Item pic

WAGYU • HIBACHI • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2901 Parkway Blvd, Kissimmee

Avg 4.4 (3487 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE SCALLOP$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS$39.75
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

