Kitava

Mission-driven restaurant serving healthy food everyone can enjoy.

SALADS

2011 Mission St • $$

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)

Popular Items

Power Bowl$12.00
NEW & IMPROVED! Farmer’s greens, ancient grain mix, chickpea hummus, sweet potatoes, avocado, pickled onions, sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Fried in sustainable organic palm oil, served with chipotle aioli.
Plantains$6.00
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli.
Sesame Chicken Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice, crispy chicken with cassava flour breading, charred broccoli, sesame togarashi, scallions, ginger ponzu sauce. (Formerly known as "General Tso's Chicken").
Sweet Plantain Bowl$11.00
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (Formerly known as "Cuban Bowl").
BYO Bowl$10.00
Build-your-own bowl with your choice of base, protein, and sides.
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Cassava flour breaded chicken, served with house made ketchup.
Tuna Poké Bowl$16.00
Jasmine Rice, wild-caught ahi tuna marinated with ginger ponzu sauce, avocado, pickled carrot, red cabbage, sliced radish, sesame togarashi, scallions, chipotle aioli.
Mezze Harvest Bowl$12.00
Ancient grain mix, za’atar-spiced chickpeas and cauliflower, israeli salad (tomato, cucumber, red onion), sweet potatoes, pickled carrots, romesco sauce.
Add Utensils$0.25
Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2011 Mission St

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
