KITCH Organic

New Jerseys Own 100% Dedicated Gluten Free Restaurant.

Bison Burger$18.00
ground bison folded w/ caramelized onions served w/ a radish cashew cream, lettuce and tomato on our KITCH Pita. Comes w/ pickles & your choice of side.
Retro KO Signature Salad$12.00
finely cut kale from our garden, dried cranberries & coconut w/ avocado / lemon vinaigrette.*added Sliced Avocado in picture
Turkey Club$17.00
our house roasted turkey breast paired w/ uncured heritage bacon,
avocado, strawberry mayo and lettuce served on our Everything Seeded Bread w/ your choice of side.
Apple Cider Donut$3.00
brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, arrowroot, apple sauce, apple juice, apple cider vinegar, safflower oil, cane sugar, flax seed, psyllium, baking soda
Cashew Butter Brownie$5.00
vegan dark chocolate chips, coconut oil, coconut sugar, ground flax, vanilla extract, almond flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda, sea salt, cashew butter
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Blackened chicken breast served w/ a key lime aioli, bread & butter pickles and salad greens. Served on our pita.
*choice of side
Muffin$5.00
Updated Daily!
The Real K.O$15.00
our herb roasted chicken breast, nitrate free heritage bacon, avocado,
red cabbage and KOs ranch (contains cashews) dressing on our everything seeded bread
Vegan Caesar ( V )$12.00
finely cut kale tossed with homemade focaccia croutons and K.O.’s caesar dressing.
*added Roasted Chicken in picture
Home-Made Cookies$3.00
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

75 Leighton Ave

Red Bank NJ

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
