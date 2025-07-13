Restaurant banner image

Kitchen 1437 -A Virtual Food Court 1437 Robertson Blvd

1437 Robertson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90035

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome to our Virtual Food Court! We have 7 restaurants all on one site. Which means you have so much possibility in 1 order! Everyone gets what they want! Mix and match menu items as you please. Our restaurants include: the infamous Bronzed Aussie-Australian treats including meat and vegan pies and rolls. ANI & SALT-delicious and healthy salads, sandwiches, bowls, and entrees. BBQ Bill-finger lickin good BBQ dishes Bella Chow-housemade Italian classics Green Bee-Hearty and healthy, always fresh salads and smoothie bowls Wich Bich-boutique yummy sandwiches served with our popular housemade Truffle Chips Cado Mexican Kitchen-Loaded Burritos and Plates with all the fixings. You can order in person, over the phone, or online at order.kitchen1437.com. We have an outdoor patio for you to enjoy your take out order as well.

1437 Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

