Kitchen 17

100% Vegan Comfort Food Restaurant Specializing in Deep Dish Pizza, Buffalo Cauliflower Wings, and More

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave.

Popular Items

Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Baked and Served with Toasted Pita. Tortilla chips can be substituted to make this appetizer Gluten Free!
Plant-Eater$23.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Artichoke, Onion, Minced Garlic, Spinach, Green Pepper, Za’atar
**Contains sesame**
Traditional$22.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Soy Sausage, Seitan Pepperoni
Gyro$12.50
Sliced Seitan, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Wrapped in a Toasted Pita.
10” Personal Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Your Choice of Two Toppings
Cauliflower Wings$9.50
Breaded, Fried Cauliflower, Served with our house-made Buffalo Sauce and Ranch
Pepperoni$21.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Seitan Pepperoni
Fully Loaded$23.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Soy Sausage, Spinach, Onion, Black Olive, Spicy Giardiniera
Cheese$20.00
Mozzarella, Marinara
Side of Sauce$0.50
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
