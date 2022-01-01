Go
Kitchen 27 is back with week-long dining options. We will be serving brunch during all open hours from 10am-3pm, Wed-Sun, and Burger Night will continue on Friday nights, inside and out, from 5-9pm through Sept. 24th*. For reservations, call 918-748-5367.
Brunch & Lunch
Wed-Sun: 10am-3pm

2727 S. ROCKFORD RD.

Location

2727 S. ROCKFORD RD.

TULSA OK

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
