Kitchen 27
Kitchen 27 is back with week-long dining options. We will be serving brunch during all open hours from 10am-3pm, Wed-Sun, and Burger Night will continue on Friday nights, inside and out, from 5-9pm through Sept. 24th*. For reservations, call 918-748-5367.
Brunch & Lunch
Wed-Sun: 10am-3pm
2727 S. ROCKFORD RD.
Location
2727 S. ROCKFORD RD.
TULSA OK
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
