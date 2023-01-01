Go
Main picView gallery

Kitchen 56 New - 56 Main Street

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

56 Main Street

Enfield, NH 03748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

56 Main Street, Enfield NH 03748

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MARSH BROTHERS DELI
orange starNo Reviews
55 school Street Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Black Magic Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
46 School Street Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Three Tomatoes Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 1,320
1 Court St #100 Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Salt hill Pub Lebanon - 2 West Park Street
orange starNo Reviews
2 West Park Street Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
70 Hanover St Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
SNAX
orange starNo Reviews
18 Centerra Parkway Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Enfield

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kitchen 56 New - 56 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston