Go
Toast

Kitchen 56 NH

Friends and family gather at the KITCHEN. American style restaurant focusing on fresh ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere

56 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

56 Main Street

Enfield NH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marsh Brothers Deli

No reviews yet

Wood fired meats! Get some!

Black Magic Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! great Plant based Mexican food

Three Tomatoes Trattoria

No reviews yet

Classic Italian cuisine in cozy Lebanon, NH
Three Tomatoes has been serving classic pastas, hand-tossed thin crust pizza, refreshing antipasti and innovative specials for 30 years. We believe in sourcing local ingredients and supporting our community in an effort to sustain our town and our planet while providing outstanding quality and service to our patrons. For thirty years we have been buying local, knowing that supporting our farmers and producers is good for us, good for you, and good for our community.

SNAX Restaurant

No reviews yet

Snacks are the specialty as SNAX! Enjoy a variety of appetizers, small plates and finger foods in half or full portions. There are also soups, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Bartenders pour from a premium well and serve your favorite cocktails, beer and wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston