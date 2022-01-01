Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Kitchen 66 Food Truck

Kitchen 66 Food Truck

Come check out who's popping up in our Kitchen 66 Food Truck! Thursday-Sunday this week

1124 South Lewis Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner$15.00
Create your own (Chicken) and Waffles
Catfish and Shrimp$15.00
Peach Tea$2.00
Catfish Dinner$15.00
Meals Include 2 Sides & Honey Pupps
Wing Dinner$13.00
Meals Include 2 Sides & Honey Pupps
See full menu

Location

1124 South Lewis Avenue

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salt and Vinegar

No reviews yet

918 fast casual kitchen- specializing in modern american comfort food for everyone. vegan options available

Metropolis - MRM

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bodhi's Bowl

No reviews yet

Healthy, fresh, globally inspired rice bowls!

Howdy Burger MRM

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston