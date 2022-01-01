Go
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

1124 S Lewis Ave

Tulsa, OK 74104

Popular Items

Mushroom Madness Wrap$12.00
Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Drizzled with our Delicious House Balsamic Vinaigrette, All Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla.(VEGAN UPON REQUEST)
Fried Cauliflower and Waffles$12.00
Deep fried cauliflower florettes with buttermilk waffles. Served with honey siracha and praline sauce.
Shrimp and Grits$15.00
Savory and spicy shrimp served over a bed of grits.
Shrimp Scampi Fries$13.00
Crispy french fries topped with garlic buttered shrimp, creamy cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, topped with original zesty sour cream sauce.
Fish & Chips Meal$13.00
Praline Gift Box$10.00
Great gift idea!
Chicken and Waffles A La Carte$10.00
Cajun Shrimp Po'Boy Wrap$13.00
Cajun Crispy
Shrimp topped with a Tangy Remoulade
Sauce, Arugula, Roma Tomatoes, House
Pickled Onions, Dill Pickles, All Wrapped in
a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Baja Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00
Seared Salmon, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Asparagus, Arugula, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, , Topped with a Homemade Lemon Herb Aioli, All Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla
Chicken and Waffles$12.00
Served with collard greens and macaroni and cheese

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

