Kitchen American Grill

Our restaurant is the heart and soul of the neighborhood, offering a modern space and atmosphere, where family and friends gather to eat, drink and make memories!

452 US-22

Popular Items

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$9.00
fries
FRENCH ONION SOUP$10.00
carmelized onions in rich broth - gratineed gruyere baguette
SHRIMP TACOS$18.00
grilled shrimp - red cabbage slaw - monterey jack cheese - chipotle aioli
SOUTHERN CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
crispy buttermilk battered - house slaw - pickles - KAG sauce - brioche bun
CALAMARI$14.00
golden crisp- sliced hot cherry peppers - sweet & spicy dipping sauce
KITCHEN CHOPPED$16.00
mixed greens - tomatoes - bacon - blue cheese - corn- red onion - guacamole drizzle - lime vinaigrette
PRIME STEAK DIP$20.00
sliced steak - Gruyere cheese - horseradish cream sauce - Artisan roll - au jus for dipping
ARTISAN FLATBREAD$16.00
burrata - tomatoes - applewood smoked bacon -shaved asiago - mixed greens
FARMHOUSE BURGER$17.00
grilled mushrooms - grueyere cheese - carmelized onions - brioche bun
KITCHEN SIGNATURE BURGER$18.00
char grilled - steakhouse blend - white cheddar - bacon - bourbon BBQ sauce - brioche bun
Whitehouse Station NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
