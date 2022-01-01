Go
Kitchen Door image

Kitchen Door

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

610 1st St

Napa, CA 94559

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Duck Banh Mi Sandwich$16.95
pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapeno,
duck liver mousse, spicy mayo
sweet potato fries
Wood Fired Chicken Wings$10.75
teriyaki glazed wings, sesame seeds and a side of spicy mayo
Check out WING Wednesday special
Korean Style Short Ribs$25.50
Bacon, kimchi, mushroom fried rice, teriyaki glaze
Cream of Mushroom Soup$9.50
with toasted croutons and chives
Caesar Salad$11.25
Chopped romaine, garlic sourdough croutons and Parmesan cheese
Grilled Niman Ranch Beef Burger$17.25
(1/2 lb.) Cooked medium, wine stewed onions, swiss cheese, secret sauce, french fries
Chicken 'Pho Ga'$15.75
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, jalapeno.
Margherita Pizza$17.50
Tomato sauce, basil
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Side French Fries$4.50

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

610 1st St, Napa CA 94559

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ZuZu Tapas & Paella

No reviews yet

ZuZu is a beloved, Spanish-inspired restaurant and tapas bar in Napa’s historic Old Town. For the last eighteen years, it has drawn scores of visitors from near and far who come for its warm Mediterranean décor, lively atmosphere, and renowned small-plates menu that draws from the culinary traditions of Spain and South America.

Milestone Provisions

No reviews yet

A Butchery, Eatery & Creamery at the Oxbow Market in Napa Valley offering sustainable California beef from Five Dot Ranch, California Country cooking, and home-spun ice cream.

Loveski Deli

No reviews yet

A Jew-ish Deli from Chef Christopher & Martina Kostow

La Taberna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kitchen Door

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston