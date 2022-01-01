Go
Toast
  • /
  • KITCHEN MASTER

KITCHEN MASTER

We are a upscale casual dining restaurant that seeks to please our guests with flavorful dumplings, noodles, and stir-fries.

9285 PRESTON RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pan-fried Buns$6.00
4 pork buns filled to the brim, crusted with sesame seed, and fried to golden perfection.
Soy Sauce
General Tso's Chicken$13.00
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with chili pepper in a sweet and spicy sauce.
Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Lo-Mein$11.00
Thick egg noodle stir-fried with a savory brown sauce
Chicken Eggroll$4.00
2 pieces of delicious chicken egg roll fried to crispy perfection.
Orange Chicken$13.00
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with
orange peel in a sweet and tangy sauce.
Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
House Soup Dumpling$9.00
6 delicious broth filled dumplings. All made to order with your choice of protein!
Crab Rangoon$6.00
5 fried wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab served with our sweet & sour sauce.
House Pork Wonton$10.00
8 pieces of pork wontons tossed in a savory vinegrette.
Fried Rice 炒飯$10.00
Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, and your choice of protein.
Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
See full menu

Location

9285 PRESTON RD

Frisco TX

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eight 11 Place

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Heritage Table

No reviews yet

Texas ingredients. Authentic inspiration.
Exceptional dining in the heart of Historic Downtown Frisco.

La Finca Coffee and Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston