Go
Toast

Kitchen Mouse

An all vegetarian, mostly vegan & gluten-free cafe.

5904 N. Figueroa St. • $$

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Bowl$12.00
gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | brown rice, black beans, yam hash, garlicky greens, buffalo sauce, dill cashew cream *nuts
Mikey's Chilaquiles$15.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
tortilla chips, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, cilantro cream, black beans, avocado mash, slaw, pepitas, green onion
Moros Cakes$12.00
gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | black bean & brown rice patties, cilantro serrano slaw, chipotle cream, & cilantro ginger chutney
Falafel Wrap$12.50
vegan | gluten-free option | *nuts* | moros "falafel" with mint, greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, hummus, tahini, dill cashew, la gloria brand spinach wrap
Matcha Latte$4.75
Caffeinated | Organic Mizuba's Matcha, house made vanilla maple syrup, your choice of milk.
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu
Vegan Jo's Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
gluten-free | vegan | tofu scramble, mushroom sausage, provolone cheese, chipotle cream, brioche toast, sliced avocado, arugula
Morning Glory Bowl$13.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
brown rice, kale, chili lemon dressing, cashew mint chutney, sesame seeds, shishitos *nuts
Build your own burrito or bowl$12.00
gluten-free option | vegan option | soy-free option
Kale & Oyster Mushroom Caesar$11.00
gluten-free | vegan | massaged kale, pickled veggies & coriander seeds, garlicky croutons, crispy oyster mushrooms, lemon dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5904 N. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lodge Room & Checker Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Birdie

No reviews yet

Serving Highland Park since 2016

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Triple Beam Pizza

No reviews yet

What are you weighting for??
Questions? Email us at
hello@triplebeampizza.com. Substitutions and alterations kindly declined.
thank you thank you thank you

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston