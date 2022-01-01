Go
Kitchen Sink Food & Drink

Kitchen Sink features an eclectic mix of global and family influenced dishes, blending local ingredients with modern techniques.
All Fried Chicken only available on Mondays. All orders will only be fulfilled on that day. Feel free to place Monday orders in advance.

157 Main Street

Fjord Wine Dinner 12-3-21$125.00
A multi course seasonal dinner featuring wine from Fjord Vineyard, with presentations wine makers Casey & Matt
Friday 12-3 Seating starts at 7pm
Price includes, dinner, beverages and gratuity.
Communal seating only, proof of vaccination required.
157 Main Street

Beacon NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
