Kitchen Table

real food made from scratch using the best local ingredients possible

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

1415 Farnam St • $$

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)

Popular Items

Wagyu Beef Party Melt$12.00
Grilled Onions, Cheddar + Mozzarella, Butter Toasted Levain
Buffalo’d Tofu Sandwich$10.50
Our garbanzo tofu, Buffalo’d OMG sauce, sofrito slaw, pickles, NOW ON LEVAIN…is vegan
Deviled Eggs$4.50
dill, smoked paprika
Hummus Salad$12.00
hummus, dukkah, pickled veggies, grilled levain, greens with red wine vinaigrette and NEW - a little quinoa tabbouleh (vg)
Classic Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo$12.50
3 Cheese - including fresh ricotta, with a Side of Classic Tomato Soup
The Molly Grilled Cheese$10.00
Havarti / Ricotta / Roasted Butternut Squash / Reduced Balsamic / Sage / Butter Toasted Levain !
Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00
cheddar, house steak sauce, pickled carrots, aioli, toasted levain
The Whole Bird$11.00
Seared chicken breast, confit leg salad, crispy skin, fried egg, greens, toasted levain
popcorn
House Seasoned Popcorn - treat from us
Sorta Sabich$10.00
Hummus, Boiled Egg, ooooh these Carrots, Parsley Pepita Pesto, Dukkah on Garlic Grilled Levain (can be spun vg with beets / gf over salad) - ready by noon!
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1415 Farnam St

Omaha NE

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
