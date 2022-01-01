Go
Kitchen 101

K101 is a modern kitchen with whole foods that are uncomplicated and always gratifying. Never frozen, never rehashed, never exactly as you’d expect. The kitchen is full of fresh foods, fresh tastes, and fresh ideas. It will change the way you think about fast casual dining.

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100

Popular Items

Medi Bowl$10.00
Cookie-Chocolate Chip$2.00
Kolache$3.00
Breakfast Tacos$5.00
with egg & cheese, fresno salsa & avocado salsa
Wood-Fired Artichokes$9.00
Lemon-caper remoulade & grilled lemon
Latte
Power Bowl$11.00
Quinoa, flax seed, spinach, avocado, roasted sweet potato & grilled cauliflower
K101 Burger$13.00
Kobe beef, iceburg lettuce, steak tomato, American cheese, K101 sauce & pickle
Biscuit Sandwiches$5.00
with egg & cheese
Bone Broth$8.00
Rice noodles, shiitaki mushrooms, bean sprouts, hardboiledd egg, baby bok choy, green onion & K101 broth
Irving TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
