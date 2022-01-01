Go
k24: kitchen24 offers a unique approach to the classic american comfort food restaurant. we distinguish ourselves from the typical diner, because we take so much care and pride in the ingredients we use and the preparation of our food. our reverse osmosis filtration system provides the highest level of water filtration available. this translates to superior coffee, cocktails and food. we do embrace the utilitarian aspects and heritage of diners past by offering something for everyone. whether you are young or old, a family of five or a group of out-on-the-towners, vegetarians or carnivores, it is our mission to fulfill your dining needs. we feel quality good and a fun atmosphere are the cornerstones of a great experience at a value that will keep you coming back to try more. we hope this visit to kitchen24 is the first of many and we can get to know you by name as our valued neighbors.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8575 Santa Monica Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)

BLT$15.75
Applewood bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with French fries.
Side Fried Chicken$7.00
k24 Classic$17.95
Angus beef patty, organic greens, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Asian Chicken Salad$19.95
All natural chicken, carrots, napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, edamame, scallions, cilantro, wonton strips, sesame ginger peanut dressing.
BYO Omelet$20.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Fried chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red zinio, pickles, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Vegan Burger$18.25
French Fries$4.95
Fried Chicken Salad$19.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
Wakey Wakey Eggs & Bakey$20.95
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8575 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
